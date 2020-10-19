Emily in Paris Fans Are Freaking Out Over Old Photos of Lucas Bravo With Long Hair

Lucas Bravo, is that you?

Long before the 32-year-old had fans falling for him as chef Gabriel in Emily in Paris, Bravo was rocking a totally different look. While Netflix viewers have come to know the French actor with shorter hair, he was actually donning much longer locks in recent years. In resurfaced 2018 photos from his Instagram, Bravo can be seen with his signature brown hair down to his shoulders.

After seeing the pictures, including one gorgeous shot of Bravo on a trip to Iceland in June 2018, fans couldn't help but gush over the star's long locks. "This hairrrrrr - love it," one social media user wrote. While another fan commented, "Wow! I love the long hair. You looked great."

Bravo, who has amassed almost 1 million followers on Instagram, is also almost unrecognizable in a photo from Los Angeles in Aug. 2018. "Perfect long hair," one Instagram user commented along with heart emojis. While another fan reacted to Bravo's look by writing, "Oh man.. I'm dead!!"