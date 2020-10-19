Hailey Bieber's Latest Tattoo Is a Touching Tribute to Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber inked her love for husband Justin Bieber with a new tattoo.
On Oct. 18, tattoo artist Mr. K from Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City took to Instagram to post his latest client's work.
"J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese,'" read the caption. "It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber."
The simple "J" is on the model's left ring finger along with a sparkle illustration and the "beleza" runs along the right side of her neck, written in script.
Last month on Sept. 19, the young couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their star-studded wedding in South Carolina. Hailey, who first tied the knot with Justin in a courthouse ceremony in 2018, took to Instagram to commemorate the beautiful day.
"1 year ago we had the best wedding," the 23-year-old captioned the black and white photos. "Wish I could live this day over and over." Justin then detailed his commitment to his wife in the comments.
"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!," the "Holy" singer wrote. "I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"
The 26 year old continued, "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."
The couple is featured in the latest issue of Vogue Italia, where they talk more in-depth about their two-year marriage and what the future looks like for The Biebers.