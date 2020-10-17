John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Who Have Voted in the 2020 Election

The 2020 presidential election is quickly approaching and celebrities are showing up and showing out. See which stars have already cast their vote!

Lights, camera... vote!

Whether they're voting in-person or by mail, these celebs are encouraging their millions of fans to follow in their footsteps. As Reese put it on Instagram recently, "I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees."

"Is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right," she added. "Ok ... 18 days until the election!"

Zoë Kravitz shared her own voting message, writing, "so. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates. then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist."

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. With Nov. 3 right around the corner, see which celebrities have already cast their vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Instagram
Zoë Kravitz
Instagram
Reese Witherspoon
Instagram
Joe Jonas
Instagram
Eva Longoria
Instagram
Viola Davis
Instagram
Demi Moore
Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Instagram
Jennifer Aniston
Instagram
Kristen Bell
Instagram
Kerry Washington
Instagram
Jessica Biel
Instagram
Nick Offerman
Instagram
Billy Eichner
Instagram
Tina Knowles
Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Instagram
Lily Collins
Instagram
Gus Kenworthy
Instagram
Danielle Fishel
Instagram
Laura Dern
Instagram
Molly Sims
Instagram
Ricki Lake
Instagram
Jenny Slate
Instagram
Nicole Richie
instagram
Melissa Benoist
Instagram
Ava Phillippe
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram
Steve Kazee
Instagram
Camilla Luddington

