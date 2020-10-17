Influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

Coronavirus has taken another life.

Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk has passed away at the age of 33 after suffering from complications related to COVID-19. The social media star's ex-wife, Sofia Stuzhuk, with whom he shared three kids, confirmed his death in a detailed Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 17.

"Yes, we didn't have a good relationship. Yes, there were many problems. But this relationship gave us so much," Sofia shared in Russian, which has been translated to English. "We have lived and experienced so much with you. You were there in sorrow and in joy... I will remain grateful to you for the rest of my life for our three beautiful children."

"We were no longer together, but it hurts me no less," she continued. "I am so sorry... I'm sorry. Thank you for everything, my important person, my main teacher, my guide, the father of my children."

In closing, she wrote, "You are our guardian angel and your love will always protect our angels. How painful it is to realize... Blessed memory of you, Dima Stuzhuk."