Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price could have their own Malcolm in the middle.

On Oct. 17, the couple revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy. The smiling duo sat in front of a big balloon arch and a small crowd of friends and family.

"BABY BOY!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in the caption. "Coming March 2021!"

Frankie and Paige announced that they are expecting their first baby in a YouTube video in September.

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in," Frankie shared in the video. "I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

"When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief," explained Paige. "We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman."