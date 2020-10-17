Kim Kardashian Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Bikini Shirt Dress Inspired by Her Body

Kim Kardashian is serving bawdy... quite literally!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is only days away from celebrating a milestone birthday—her 40th—and she's already being showered with gifts from her nearest and dearest.
On Friday, Oct. 16, the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to show off a custom-made Alexander Wang dress.
In fact, the designer created one fabulous number that looked similar to a bikini shirt dress you'd find at a boardwalk. However, Alexander imprinted Kim's body on the design and decked it out in a sea of crystals.
"HBD to the most iconic body of our generation," Alexander expressed in a handwritten note, which the beauty mogul displayed on her Instagram Stories. "What better way than to crystalize it!"
"Best birthday gift," Kim captioned the post of her modeling the dazzling number, as well as the label's diamond-studded sandal heels. "I can't believe Alexander Wang took a pic of my body and printed it on this chain mail!!!"
According to Kim, the designer pulled inspiration from her KKW Beauty photoshoot in Mexico in August. She slipped into a hot pink itty-bitty two-piece and modeled her newest makeup products.
Prior to her work trip, the star enjoyed a separate getaway with her husband Kanye West and their four kids.
A source exclusively told E! News at the time that Kanye was "doing better" after making headlines for his controversial social media posts.
"Being with the kids and family has been very good for them," the source explained. "Kim is being patient with Kanye. They are keeping things light and fun for the kids and trying not to focus too much on the past or the future. They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."
In recent months, the longtime couple seems to be in better spirits. Just this week, Kim shared a series of family photos on Instagram.
"Colorado Adventures," she captioned her post, alongside images that showed Kanye playing with their kids, Kim learning how to shoot a bow and arrow and more.