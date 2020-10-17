Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy Reveals Sex of First Baby

Lesley Murphey is happy to announce, "the future is female."

The Bachelor Nation star revealed that she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh are going to welcome a baby girl in months time. She shared a video of the reveal to Instagram, writing, "Excited to announce... We're having a BABY GIRL!!!! This is how I surprised Alex that the future is female #itsagirl #babygirl #girldad #thefutureisfemale."

The video shows her fiancé walking into their home, which was decorated with pink balloons, confetti and streamers. They later danced together in the same space, with "My Girl" by The Temptations playing in the background.

In the comments, Lesley told an Instagram user "it was so fun" to surprise Alex with the happy news.

Lesley, who was previously engaged to Dean Unglert, revealed her pregnancy in September, telling fans that she and Alex "couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!!"

She shared, "Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :)"