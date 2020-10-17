Bachelorette Emily Maynard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 5

Emily Maynard had her Instagram followers scratching their heads when she captioned a photo, "ready or not #5."

First thoughts are that she's either preparing for a great game of hide and seek, or she's expecting a baby. And as fun as hide and seek sounds, chances are that the former Bachelorette was announcing her fifth pregnancy when she posted a picture of her feet and belly to Instagram. She tagged her husband, Tyler Johnson, in the caption, which seemingly confirms the pregnancy theory.

It seems like many other Instagram users have come to the same conclusion that the star is in fact pregnant. Bachelor Nation stars Michelle Money, Tenley Leopold and Molly Mesnick congratulated the mama on her post, along with hundreds of other well-wishers.

In addition to sending love, Andi Dorfman commented on her choice of attire, remarking, "Of course with the guc [Gucci] socks. God I love you! Congrats mama!"