Miley Cyrus’ Cover of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” Is Pure Perfection

Gimme, gimme more Miley Cyrus covers!

The Hannah Montana legend took on a tall task: performing a cover of Britney Spears' steamy song "Gimme More" for MTV Unplugged on Friday, Oct. 16.

And Miley totally killed it, of course, donning a wild zebra print dress with matching elbow-length gloves and ultra-cool sunnies. She sang the 2007 hit onstage in a jungle-like setting (and yes, her instrumentalists were equipped with face masks).

The MTV episode, which airs at 7 p.m. in New York and Los Angeles, also features a cameo from little sis Noah Cyrus, who joined Miley onstage for a special duet. "We got so high we saw Jesus," Miley wrote on Instagram in reference to Noah's song, "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."

Noah chimed in, "i told miley next years gonna be our bitch and she said 'why wait til next year,'" adding, "i love you so much."

Their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, proved to be the ultimate hype man by writing, "you're not gonna wanna miss this! #ProudPappy."