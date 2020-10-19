Quick! Shop BaubleBar's Festive Extras Collection Before It Sells Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're not going to find cuter holiday-themed jewelry than BaubleBar's Festive Extras Collection, dropping today. This collection originally launched in 2018, and last year the line's most popular styles sold out in only five days. You know what that means: If you like what you see below, be sure to shop quick!
Ahead, our favorite pieces from BaubleBar's 2020 Festive Extras Collection. These make for great holiday gifts as well!
Santa Drop Earrings
Shop these adorable Santa earrings in three different skin tones. You'll get so many compliments.
Eight Nights Earrings
Celebrate Hanukkah in these menorah earrings with eight candles burning.
Spin Spin Earrings
Wear dreidls on your ears with these fun earrings.
Happy Llamaday Earrings
A Christmas llama? Why not?! These llama earrings are ready to party.
Deck the Drop Earrings
How beautiful are these ornament earrings with beads and rhinestones?
Swirl Pop Earrings
These holiday lollipops are a cheerful addition to your ears.
Bright on Bulb Ear Crawlers
How cute are these Christmas bulb ear crawlers? They add some color to your look.
Up next, make headlines with Jordyn Woods' new PrettyLittleThing collab. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!