Checking in on the Cast of Halloweentown 22 Years Later

"Being normal is vastly overrated."

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds uttered these very words while playing grandmother witch Agatha "Aggie" Cromwell in the 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie, Halloweentown. In the made-for-TV movie, 13-year-old Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) learns she's a witch and travels to another world to help grandma Aggie (Reynolds) fight an unknown evil-doer.

After debuting on Disney Channel on Oct. 17, 1998, Halloweentown inspired three sequel films, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High and Return to Halloweentown. (Although, die-hard fans don't acknowledge the fourth film due to the Marnie recast. We promise, it isn't personal Sara Paxton.)

Regardless, it's safe to say that Halloweentown and its follow-up films have become a staple for spooky season. However, as it's been 22 years since Halloweentown premiered, we can't help but wonder what the Cromwell-Piper clan is up to these days.

Thankfully, we did a bit of digging and have magical updates on all your favorite witches, goblins and warlocks.