John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Will Terry Bradshaw's "Terrified" Daughter Rachel Puke Before Her NASCAR Singing Gig?!

By Brett Malec Oct 19, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Reality TVShowsNASCARThe Bradshaw BunchTerry Bradshaw
PREMIERES 20 SEPT, 10PM
Related: Terry Bradshaw Terrifies an Already Nervous Rachel

Will Rachel Bradshaw's nerves get the best of her?

In this preview from Thursday, Oct. 22's new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry Bradshaw's daughter is about to sing in public for the first time in ages at a big NASCAR event where the arena is filled with fans.

As Terry and Rachel drive into the race and towards the stage where she'll be singing "God Bless America," Rachel starts to have second thoughts.

"Sometimes dad just like doesn't have a brain," Rachel complains in the clip.

When time comes for Rachel to sing, she admits, "I just want to get this over with!"

"It's been years since I've sang in public," Rachel adds. "I'm terrified, I don't think I can do this. I honestly feel nauseous, like I wanna puke. I just don't wanna do it."

photos
Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

Will Rachel be able to conquer her fears at the racing event?

Tune in to The Bradshaw Bunch on Thursday to find out!

Trending Stories

1

Lily Collins Reveals She Was “Wrong” About Emily in Paris

2

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

3

Kristin Cavallari's New Revelations on Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti

The Bradshaw Bunch premieres Sunday, 20 Sept. at 10pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Lily Collins Reveals She Was “Wrong” About Emily in Paris

2

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

3

Kristin Cavallari's New Revelations on Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti

4

Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Looks Are Just a Dream

5
Exclusive

Captain Sandy & Hannah Are Already Fighting in This BDM Preview