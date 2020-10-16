Watch Dr. 90210 Patient Terrence Sing a Song About His Sagging Breasts and Tummy

Terrence has lost the weight, now he wants to lose all his excess skin.
In this preview from Monday, Oct. 19's all-new episode of Dr. 90210, patient Terrence has a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt about his sagging breasts and stomach following major weight loss.
"All this skin gets in the way," he tells Dr. Q before adding, "Every time I see myself in the mirror, I always sing a song."
When Dr. Q asks which song, Terrence starts singing, "Do your titties hang low, do they wobble to your toe? Can you tie them in a knot..."
After a good laugh, Terrence asks the famed plastic surgeon to "lift those puppies up so I can finally have a real man's chest."
But Terrence's chest isn't the only problem area. He also have a lot of extra stomach skin. "It's just saggy and it's hanging and it bothers me," she shares. "I have a lot of streth marks all over my body."
During Dr. Q's examination, Terrence points out his breasts are "wings, like Dumbo" as he stretches out the skin.
"The male breast reduction surgery that I'm going to do Terrence is a very risky procedure in and of itself, but there are some added complications because of the liposuction and tissue I need to remove from the sides of his chest," Dr. Q says in her confessional.
She adds that her main concern will be "keeping those nipples alive" during surgery.
After Dr. Q confirms she'll also be doing liposuction on his tummy, Terrence asks, "So is my stomach going to be all flat, flat?
"Flat, flat!" Dr. Q confirms before Terrence breaks out a happy dance.
See Terrence's Dr. 90210 consultation in the clip above!