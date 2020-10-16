John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Lucas Bravo Weighs in On the Emily in Paris Age Debate

How old is Lily Collins' character on Emily in Paris? Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel on the Netflix series, has an interesting answer.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 16, 2020 9:34 PMTags
ExclusivesLily CollinsCelebritiesNetflixEmily in Paris
Related: Lily Collins on How "Emily in Paris" Differs From "Sex and the City"

The greatest debate surrounding Netflix's Emily in Paris isn't whether that ad campaign was "sexy" or "sexist." Instead, it's over how old Lily Collins' American character in Paris is really supposed to be. 

Earlier this week, Lily shocked fans when she revealed that marketing associate Emily, who was sent to the City of Light to bring a fresh perspective to her Chicago firm's newly acquired France office, is actually a recent college grad

"I don't believe we've ever given her a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she's pretty fresh out of college," the 31-year-old told British Vogue. "Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she's like, 22-ish."

Fans were confused, given that Emily repeatedly talks about her master's degree in communications, and the fact that her job title doesn't quite seem like one she would snag immediately out of college. Others thought that her age explained a lot about the wide-eyed way she went about her new life in Paris. 

photos
Inside the Closet of Emily in Paris, Your New Favorite Sex and the City-Like Binge

On Friday, Oct. 16, Lily took to her Instagram Story to admit she was wrong about her character's age. 

"Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong," the To the Bone star captioned a GIF of Emily giving someone a side eye look. "Sorry girl." 

Trending Stories

1

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Case After Actor’s Death

2

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Serve Fans Pure 2000s Nostalgia

3
Exclusive

Hoda Kotb Says a Shocking Letter About Her Kids Was Sent to Her Home

The real question, of course, is what does Lucas Bravo, aka the man who plays Emily's chef love interest Gabriel, think of the age debate? The actor weighed in during a recent conversation with E!'s The Rundown. 

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

"I would say she's probably 24," the actor said. "Something happens after 26 where women start exploring...in terms of personality. I feel like she's still very strong willed and she has certainties, but yeah I would say [that she is] around 24."

No matter how old Emily is supposed to be, she's definitely young to the city of Paris, and her naiveté to the French ways is part of what makes the series so fun to watch. Perhaps creator Darren Star, who is also the brain behind Sex and the City will finally set the record straight. Until then, it's up to us to decide whose theory on Emily's age we trust more. 

Trending Stories

1

The Aftermath of Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Fight Is Crazy Dramatic

2

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Case After Actor’s Death

3

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Serve Fans Pure 2000s Nostalgia

4

Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at 2020 E! PCAs!

5
Exclusive

How Tyra Banks Is Really Feeling About DWTS Criticisms