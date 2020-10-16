Make Headlines With Jordyn Woods' New PrettyLittleThing Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jordyn Woods has a way of capturing people's attention. But today she's doing it in a whole new way, 'cause Woods' collab with PrettyLittleThing just dropped!

The Campaign to Quarantine Collection was made for fearless females who want to turn heads, but for all the right reasons. "What I love about this collection is that it's different than anything I have ever done, and it's a lot more fun and out there," Woods says. "I think it's a good time for people to just have fun with what they're wearing."

Indeed. You can show off your curves in everything from flamed diamante mini dresses to bad girl PVC with lace-up details and sculpting silhouettes. Want something a little more comfy but still glam? You can also grab a comfy shirt dress that still shimmers and shines, so you don't lose out on all the attention you deserve.

Ready to dress in something more boujee than joggers? Shop our picks from PrettyLittleThing x Jordyn Woods below!