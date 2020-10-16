Stevie Nicks Says "There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac" If She Had Not Gotten an Abortion

Today, Stevie Nicks has the benefit of hindsight.

In a newly published interview with The Guardian, the iconic singer reflected on the abortion she underwent in 1979 after she got pregnant with Don Henley and the impact of that decision on the fate of Fleetwood Mac and herself.

"If I had not had that abortion, I'm pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac," she told the newspaper. "There's just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs…I would have had to walk away."

To put that time in context, 1979 came two years after the release of the band's album, Rumours—one of the best-selling albums of all time. That same year, the group—whose influence can still be felt today—released its 12th studio album, Tusk. "I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people's hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That's really important," Stevie explained. "There's not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world's mission."