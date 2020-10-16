Support World Hunger Day With Kristen Bell's Cozy Bearaby Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In honor of World Hunger Day, Bearaby just launched an amazing collab with Kristen Bell—and it benefits the global humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger!

Bell's mission-driven health food brand This Saves Lives has combined forces with Bearby for the Halloween at Home Bundle, offering one of Bearaby's sustainable weighted blankets with a box of This Saves Lives' delicious food bars. With every bundle purchased, $10 goes to Action Against Hunger to help them distribute Plumpy'nut (a powerful peanut paste that treats malnutrition) to children in need.