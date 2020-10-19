John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Every Time Kim Kardashian Proved She’s a True Boss

By Allison Crist Oct 19, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Kim Kardashian is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. 

She's a reality TV star, a savvy businesswoman—SKIMS, KKW Beauty and Kimoji are just a few of her very successful ventures—social media influencer, and on top of managing her industry-spanning career, she's studying to become a lawyer and, at the end of the day, a mom of four. 

Kim has accomplished so much, and she's only 40!

Well, almost 40. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's birthday is on Oct. 21!

To celebrate, we're looking back at all of her best boss moments, from launching her now-multi-million dollar fragrance company to fighting for criminal justice reform.

"Kim makes it sound like I've canceled her birthday celebration, when in fact it's an appearance. She's got to be on a schedule, she's got to do a carpet, she's got to do a meet and greet, she's got to stay for a certain amount of time. And Kim has been working so hard. 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

Yep, that pretty much sums up Kim!

Keep scrolling to see all of the (soon-to-be!) birthday girl's best boss moments.

Instagram
A Manager in the Making

Kris Jenner, the O.G. momager, clearly taught Kim Kardashian well! 

We all know that as a renowned businesswoman, Kim knows how to take care of herself. But remember the time that Kris was stressed while booking an event for Kylie Jenner, and to her surprise, Kim started sorting out the logistics without a second thought? 

"I joke a lot that I could be my sister's manager better than my mom could be," Kim said. "I think I do give a lot of good creative input and I know they listen. I feel like I could totally handle this."

Agreed, Kimberly!

Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
Forever Grateful

Part of being a boss is never forgetting where you came from!

Many of Kim's fans were introduced to her through Paris Hilton, and over the years, Kim's continued to recognize that and express her gratitude. 

"I really would want to do anything for her," Kim said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "She literally gave me a career and I totally acknowledge that."

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Working Woman

Kim might be the definition of a workaholic. 

Longtime KUWTK fans will surely recall the time Kim was upset Kris cancelled an event on her behalf, even though she was doing it to give her a night off—on her birthday, nonetheless!

"Kim makes it sound like I've canceled her birthday celebration, when in fact it's an appearance," Kris explained. "She's got to be on a schedule, she's got to do a carpet, she's got to do a meet and greet, she's got to stay for a certain amount of time. And Kim has been working so hard. 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Putting the Paparazzi in Their Place

Kim's always pretty friendly with the paparazzi, but who could forget the time when she was pregnant, grabbing frozen yogurt and after being bombarded even inside the shop, called one of them out?

"Dude, can you like move?" Kim said. "I'm so nice to you all the time."

The paparazzo did move, but not before making a snide comment about how the KUWTK cameras couldn't film him.

KKW Fragrance
Perfume Perfection

Kim took a small idea for a fragrance line and turned it into the multi-million dollar company, KKW Fragrance. Even three years after its initial launch, business is still booming and Kim continues to release new variations (that, of course, often sell out!). 

KUWTK documented one of her first fragrance meetings, and it's wild to see how far she's come!

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives
Speaking Up

Kim is a boss in every aspect of her life, but especially when it comes to her advocacy efforts. 

"With everything that's going on in the world, we just wanted to do something and be a part of something that we both really believe in," Kim said when she, Kanye West and North West attended the 2018 March for Our Lives rally. "If we just speak up and get things done, I think we can change things for the better."

E!
Giving Back

In 2018, Kim not only participated in a fundraiser for Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women and single moms, but she also used KUWTK to raise awareness about the important work the organization does.

As a result, $1 million was raised for Alexandria House.

E!
Fighting for Others

KUWTK fans know that Kim is currently studying to becoming a lawyer; a decision that was largely influenced by the work she's done with the criminal justice system.

There's no forgetting one of the most pivotal moments in her journey: when she told Alice Marie Johnson, who had been behind bars for 21 years for a nonviolent drug crime, that she would be getting released from prison.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank
Against All Odds

So many people—including Kim's own father, Robert Kardashian—have warned Kim against becoming a lawyer. However, she doesn't let that get her down.

"When I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice, he was like, 'This will stress you out so much. You do not really wanna take this on,'" Kim recalled on KUWTK. "I think, now, having gotten so deep and helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance like her."

We can't wait to see what else Kim will accomplish!

Binge past seasons of KUWTK on Peacock any time.

