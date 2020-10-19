Every Time Kim Kardashian Proved She’s a True Boss

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate multi-hyphenate.

She's a reality TV star, a savvy businesswoman—SKIMS, KKW Beauty and Kimoji are just a few of her very successful ventures—social media influencer, and on top of managing her industry-spanning career, she's studying to become a lawyer and, at the end of the day, a mom of four.

Kim has accomplished so much, and she's only 40!

Well, almost 40. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's birthday is on Oct. 21!

To celebrate, we're looking back at all of her best boss moments, from launching her now-multi-million dollar fragrance company to fighting for criminal justice reform.

Oh, and that time Kim was upset Kris Jenner wanted to give her a night off: "Kim makes it sound like I've canceled her birthday celebration, when in fact it's an appearance. She's got to be on a schedule, she's got to do a carpet, she's got to do a meet and greet, she's got to stay for a certain amount of time. And Kim has been working so hard. 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."