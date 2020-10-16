The Office's Rainn Wilson Trolls Steve Carell During Mini Reunion

Pure The Office nostalgia.

For the season finale of Rainn Wilson's IGTV series "Hey There, Human" for SoulPancake, the actor interviewed his co-star from The Office, Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott. During the episode, which premiered on Oct. 15, the two actors reminisced about their time on the hilarious show, but not without Rainn aka Dwight Schrute poking fun at the Bruce Almighty star for not having an Instagram.

"Steve is using my Instagram because he has no Instagram because he's so old," he said in a painfully slow cadence. "Waiting for Rainn Wilson, come on Steven. You can do this. Connecting, it's happening!"

When Steve finally appeared on the scene, Rainn told him, "I was mocking you. I said you don't have an Instagram because you're so old, even though essentially you're three years older than me." And the 58-year-old comedian agreed.

"In spirit I am many more years older than you though," he pointed out. "I'm decrepit."