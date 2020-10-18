Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

27 years later, it's still just a bunch of Hocus Pocus on Halloween.

It's hard to believe the iconic Disney movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the three witchy, witty and wicked Sanderson sisters who return from the dead thanks to a virgin lighting the Black Flame candle came out in 1993. In the decades since its release, Hocus Pocus—directed by High School Musical's Kenny Ortega—has become the staple each and every October. (Just look at Freeform's 31 Days of Halloween programming block to see how often they run the movie.)

And fans were happier than Thackery Binx when he was reunited with his little sister Emily when Midler, Parker and Najimy announced they were coming together to host a virtual reunion titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" on Oct. 30.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the digital festivities are replacing Midler's annual star-studded "Hulaween" costume gala. Similar to previous years, the event will benefit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) with all proceeds going to the organization's "critical work in the environmental and social justice space," per the official press release.

Talk about the ultimate Halloween treat.