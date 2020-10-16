John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Cameron Diaz Just Had the Perfect Reaction to Having Nicole Richie as a Sister-in-Law

If you didn't know Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are sisters-in-law, the Charlie's Angels alum had a hilarious reaction you just have to see.

Cheers to Cameron Diaz for playing along so perfectly. 

If you wouldn't consider yourself the president of the actress' fan club, you might now know this interesting fact about her: Diaz and Nicole Richie are in the same family. Yup, you read that right. While the Charlie's Angels alum is married to Benji Madden, Nicole is the wife of his twin, Joel Madden

Since both couples are relatively private when it comes to their personal life, it's easy to forget that the two Hollywood women are in fact sisters-in-law. Ashley Fern pointed this out in a tweet, writing, "Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don't talk about that enough." But, the story doesn't end there. 

After the Betches Instagram account posted the tweet, Diaz commented in perfectly playful emoji fashion. She wrote, "[twin emoji] ?!? [mind blown emoji] !!! [winky faces] @nicolerichie." Needless to say, few words were needed. 

The actress' response made Fern's day. As she wrote back to Cameron in the comment section, "I feel seen in all the best possible ways."

For some more backstory on the ladies made sisters by marriage, Nicole joined the Madden family first in when she and Joel tied the knot in December 2010. Five years later, Cameron and Benji said their "I dos." 

The two are also aunties as the Nikki Fre$h star has 12-year-old daughter Harlow and 11-year-old son Sparrow with Joel while Cameron and Benji more recently welcomed baby girl Raddix Madden

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

And, as they've proven over the years, they're a support system through and through. "I approve of anything that's going to make Benj happy," Nicole said on Watch What Happens Live back in 2014, before Cameron wed. "I am a devoted sister-in-law."

