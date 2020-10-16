Cameron Diaz Just Had the Perfect Reaction to Having Nicole Richie as a Sister-in-Law

Cheers to Cameron Diaz for playing along so perfectly.

If you wouldn't consider yourself the president of the actress' fan club, you might now know this interesting fact about her: Diaz and Nicole Richie are in the same family. Yup, you read that right. While the Charlie's Angels alum is married to Benji Madden, Nicole is the wife of his twin, Joel Madden.

Since both couples are relatively private when it comes to their personal life, it's easy to forget that the two Hollywood women are in fact sisters-in-law. Ashley Fern pointed this out in a tweet, writing, "Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don't talk about that enough." But, the story doesn't end there.

After the Betches Instagram account posted the tweet, Diaz commented in perfectly playful emoji fashion. She wrote, "[twin emoji] ?!? [mind blown emoji] !!! [winky faces] @nicolerichie." Needless to say, few words were needed.