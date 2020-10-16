People's Choice Awards

Sam Smith Got Kicked Off a Dating App for This Hilarious Reason

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Sam Smith explained the reason they abruptly got kicked off of the dating app Hinge. Keep scrolling to watch the full interview.

Sam Smith is ready to mingle. 

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired on Oct. 15, the Grammy winner confessed that they're still very much on the "front line with all the single people" and has tried the dating apps during quarantine. However, one app just didn't want them to flourish. 

"Andy, I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK. I don't know if you have it there," the "Stay with Me" singer told host Andy Cohen. "They chucked me off of it after one night because  they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me." 

Andy reminded them, "That's why I wanted you to—that same thing has happened to me on dating apps, but that's why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone on there that can verify you," so Sam agreed to try Tinder next.

Then the match-making host made an astute observation that the audience member named Neal, who asked about the 28-year-old's dating life, was "very cute."

Sam asked Neal where he lived and the viewer confirmed, "Cleveland, Ohio."

"Sam that's where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is," Andy reminded them, to which they agreed, "After COVID, let's do this." 

There may be a love connection in the works for the star. 

Besides figuring out dating apps, Sam is working on new music. On Sept. 17, they released the music video for the dance track "Diamonds." 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

