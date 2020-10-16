Watch Jacob Tremblay Transform Into a Young Justin Bieber in "Lonely" Music Video

Justin Bieber is opening up about feelng "lonely."

The 26-year-old collaborated with benny blanco to give fans a look into his mind with a new heartfelt track.

At midnight on Oct. 16, the singer dropped the music video to his new single "Lonely." In the visual, the "Yummy" singer is portrayed, as his younger self, by fellow Canadian star Jacob Tremblay. While the song played, Jacob sat backstage and slowly made his way to an empty stage to face an empty concert hall, with only Justin in the audience.

On Oct. 16, Justin took to Instagram to give fans a bit of insight into the song and video.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," read the caption. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn't easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story!"