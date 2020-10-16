Tan France Gifts Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl Adorable "Zigi" Onesies

If there's one thing we know about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, it's that she's going to be one fashionable girl.
Since welcoming their daughter in September, the supermodel and the former One Direction star have shared a few details about their life as new parents. Though they haven't publicly revealed their baby girl's name, Gigi has been posting small glimpses of her daughter and the sweet presents the newborn has already received.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, Gigi took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of the adorable onesies her pal Tan France sent for her baby. The cute outfits are adorned with the moniker "Zigi's Girl," which, as fans of the stars may know, is a nod to Gigi and Zayn's couple name.
"omg @tanfrance," Gigi captioned the post, "love so much."
It was just a few weeks ago, in late September, that Gigi showed off a few more presents for her daughter. "Auntie" Taylor Swift sent the couple's daughter a pink blanket, which she made herself! The baby girl's other "auntie"—Donatella Versace—also sent over a Versace outfit for the newborn to wear.
On Thursday, Gigi also posted that she and Zayn were having a "date night," their second since becoming parents. For the special occasion, the 25-year-old made cheesy garlic pull apart bread. Yum!
On Oct. 8, Gigi revealed that she and Zayn were having their first official date night since welcoming their daughter. And, although their baby girl was just in the other room with grandma Yolanda Hadid, Gigi admitted she was missing her so much.
Gigi and Zayn, 27, have been staying at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania while adjusting to life as parents. "They feel peaceful staying there for now," a source recently told E! News. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
"Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," the insider also shared. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."
Zayn announced the arrival of the couple's first child on Sept. 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he told his Twitter followers. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
Gigi also shared the news on her social media page later that same day. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," she wrote on Instagram. "So in love."