Tayshia Adams Reacts to Clare Crawley's "Bizarre" Bachelorette Premiere

Tayshia Adams is staying tight-lipped after The Bachelorette's season 16 premiere on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum discussed the new season on the Click Bait podcast, out Thursday, Oct. 15, but was really quite coy. Ultimately, she didn't address the well-known rumors that she replaces Clare Crawley, who exits the show after finding true love with contestant Dale Moss.

Tayshia instead reflected on how the season is playing out during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "I thought it was so interesting how many people and how many times they referenced like, ‘This is the first time I hugged somebody in, like, six months or, like, holding hands even,' you know what I mean?"

The reality star continued, "That's just the way of the world lately, and I couldn't imagine having that much freedom, because we've been having to put masks on every single day. So to be able to, like, walk around and date and kiss and hold and do all that stuff without a mask is kind of bizarre."