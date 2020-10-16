Breaking Down a Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset’s On-Again, Off-Again Divorce

Cardi B has set the record straight: She likes it like that, so she's back together with husband Offset.
Their separation lasted almost a month after the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce on Sept. 14. They were then spotted kissing at her 28th birthday party on Oct. 10 in Las Vegas, and Cardi confirmed they've made up.
However, a source exclusively tells E! News that the reconciliation isn't a done deal just yet. "Cardi changes her mind every day whether she wants to be with Offset or not," the insider says. "She will complain about him for days on end and then snap out of it and want him back."
So, although she says they are back together right now, it could change at any moment. Cardi hasn't made any formal decisions about withdrawing her divorce filing.
"Divorce is still on the table," the source continues. "Offset is excited to have Cardi back and be in her good graces. He's been on his best behavior and doesn't want to lose her again."
Fans have noticed—Offset has been showering her with expensive gifts, including extravagant jewelry and Birkin bags (he claimed he has given her 15 out of the 23 purses in her collection).
The source says that the Migos rapper has "really stepped up his game recently with his communication," adding, "Cardi has her guard up but is enjoying the quality time with him."
The pair secretly got married in September 2017, but there's been trouble brewing for a while. The couple broke up temporarily in December 2018 after one year of marriage and just a few months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi explained at the time. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
So what went wrong this year? A cheating scandal for one, although Cardi denied it was the root cause of the divorce. Rumors circulated that Offset got another woman pregnant, and the "Clout" musician has previously admitted, "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in."
Still, the divorce was "very shocking," an insider told E! News in September. "They have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider's perspective."
Here's a complete timeline of Cardi B and Offset's on-again, off-again divorce.
Sept. 14, 2020: Cardi files for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. The online court documents claim their relationship is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," and she requests legal custody of 2-year-old Kulture. Although no reason for the split is given, fans know that Offset has faced cheating accusations in the past.
Sept. 15, 2020: A source tells E! News where the exes stand. "Cardi does not trust Offset," the insider says, adding, "She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again." Offset is said to be pleading with Cardi for forgiveness, but she isn't having it. The Grammy winner "wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there."
Sept. 16, 2020: Cardi shares beautiful tributes from her friends following the divorce announcement. She posts a video of herself receiving a gift from Lizzo: a vibrant bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. Cardi gushes, "Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me? She is just a beautiful a-- person. I just love her so much." Then Offset breaks his silence on Instagram with the simple caption, "Grind don't stop."
Sept. 18, 2020: The "Please Me" star sets the record straight on the cause behind the breakup. "The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating," she says on Instagram live. "I just got tired of f--king arguing. ... I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye." She also denies that Offset is expecting a baby with another girl: "I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie." Cardi adds, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years."
Sept. 21, 2020: Cardi doubles down on her denial that Offset's alleged infidelity was causing the tension. "People were just flooding me with... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s--t came from. Ain't that about a bitch," she shares. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing... what people be saying." The "Bodak Yellow" singer rebukes another wild claim that she's divorcing Offset as a publicity stunt. "Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20,000 f--king dollars?" she says on Instagram. "Do you see that I have the number one song in the f--king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"
Sept. 23, 2020: Nearly 10 days after the divorce filing, Cardi already has plenty of potential new matches, should she decide to dip her toes into the dating pool again. She tells her supporters on OnlyFans, "I could date any man I want. ... My DMs are flooded." However, she wants to stay single for a little bit longer and let the dust settle. "I don't actually want to date nobody," she explains. "I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy." The musician admits she got out of the marriage early and "didn't wait until he cheated on me again."
Sept. 26, 2020: Offset turns to Instagram to show some love to Kulture for National Daughter's Day, which was on Sept. 25. The 28-year-old dad of four shares a picture of "KK," as he calls her, while she's playing with a doll.
Oct. 6, 2020: Cardi confirms her new relationships status in a spicy post (we're talking devil horns and latex ensemble). She writes, "Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling." Offset totally notices and likes the picture.
Oct. 10, 2020: We're nearing one month into their divorce journey when Cardi and Offset suddenly kiss and makeup! She rings in her 28th birthday in super style, hosting a Las Vegas party packed with PDA. Offset posts behind-the-scenes videos of the night, and the couple are photographed kissing during the Sahara Desert-themed festivities. Get this: Her ex-hubby gives her a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday (with a personalized car seat for Kulture). Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill and The Weeknd are there to celebrate, with live camels on hand. An insider tells E! News, "Cardi came ready to party. ... They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun."
Oct. 11, 2020: The Migos member proves there's no bad blood when he pens a sweet birthday message to the "I Like It" singer. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!" he writes, fueling reunion rumors. "Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f--king balling I'm lucky."
Oct. 12, 2020: So are Cardi and Offset officially back on after the weekend rendezvous? A source tells E! News, "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time. She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."
Oct. 13, 2020: Cardi finally admits she and Offset are a thing once again—and there's a completely NSFW reason behind it. The Bronx native explains on Instagram Live, "It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. ... And it's really hard to have no dick." She says their relationship is as "dysfunctional" as any other, but their love story is just "more public."
