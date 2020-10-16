Breaking Down a Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset’s On-Again, Off-Again Divorce

Cardi B has set the record straight: She likes it like that, so she's back together with husband Offset.

Their separation lasted almost a month after the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce on Sept. 14. They were then spotted kissing at her 28th birthday party on Oct. 10 in Las Vegas, and Cardi confirmed they've made up.

However, a source exclusively tells E! News that the reconciliation isn't a done deal just yet. "Cardi changes her mind every day whether she wants to be with Offset or not," the insider says. "She will complain about him for days on end and then snap out of it and want him back."

So, although she says they are back together right now, it could change at any moment. Cardi hasn't made any formal decisions about withdrawing her divorce filing.

"Divorce is still on the table," the source continues. "Offset is excited to have Cardi back and be in her good graces. He's been on his best behavior and doesn't want to lose her again."