The Aftermath of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Fight Is More Dramatic Than You'd Expect

More than a sisterly spat?
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's fall out continued on Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Last week, E! viewers watched as the Jenners sisters got into an upsetting fight.
And, from what we saw on KUWTK, this wasn't just some sisterly spat. Not only was the fight the topic of conversation during Thursday's episode, but it resulted in Kylie and Kendall not speaking to one another.
In a confessional, Kendall shared, "I'm still really upset because everything escalated super quickly and I just don't think it ever had to be that way."
As she continued, Kendall expressed a wish that Corey Gamble acted as "a mediator" rather than siding with Kylie in the altercation.
"He was supporting the get me out of the car comment," she continued. "There was so many other solutions and, I don't know, it was just super offensive."
Following this drama, the Kardashian sisters sat down and decided that they shouldn't pick sides. However, upon returning home, Khloe Kardashian revealed to Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian that Kendall didn't feel supported.
"She feels like nobody has her side," the Good American mogul relayed. "And no one's reached out to her."
Kim chose to remain neutral, declaring that she didn't "want to get involved."
To the KUWTK camera, Scott reflected, "In all the years I've been with the girls, I've seen some pretty decent fights go down. But, I never thought there was a possibility it would be Kendall and Kylie."
As the tension remained, Kylie turned to momager Kris Jenner for advice and shared her side of the story.
"I haven't talked to her," the Kylie Cosmetics boss admitted. "I think that she thinks she's right in the situation and I think I'm right in the situation. So, I don't know."
While reflecting on the fight, the mother of one said she was "in party, happy mode." She further defended that she would've "loved to have figured [Kendall] out a car."
"I think that the whole night just got blown out of control," Kylie lamented to her mother. "And it was just a lot."
Later on, Kylie chalked the fight up to a "miscommunication" and said she felt "bad" that they were both upset.
"I love my sister. I think that we'll figure it out, just like we always do," Kylie stated. "It was just an unfortunate situation."
Upon hearing this, Kris encouraged Kylie to, when ready, "hash it out" with Kendall.
Yet, an emotionally-charged conversation with Corey proved that Kendall wouldn't settle for anything less than an apology. The awkward call took place when Corey offered Kendall an olive branch in the form of Lakers tickets.
Kendall refused the tickets and said she wasn't "cool with how everything went down." As Corey defended that the fight was between Kendall and Kylie, the supermodel claimed that he wanted her "out of the car."
She retorted, "You guys were yelling at me."
While Corey claimed he didn't get involved until five minutes into the fight, he alleged that Kendall called them names. Kendall swiftly denied this accusation.
"I'm not into your fight," Corey expressed. "That's between y'all, you keep grouping us up. Like, it's us against you."
In response to this, Kendall declared that Corey was "100 percent in the fight" and unwilling to apologize. This didn't sit well with Corey, who proceeded to tell Kendall off over the phone.
"Kendall you've been a rude person for years, man," Corey sounded off. "You're an a--hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason."
As Corey alleged that Kendall rarely apologizes, she countered by saying he doesn't "even know" her.
"Listen! You're a f--king bystander and you were letting this whole thing happen," she exploded. "You were trying to get me a car to get in, which I already know what you were trying to do."
Before concluding the call, Corey assured Kendall that she "jumped to a conclusion too soon."
When recounting the conversation with Kris, Corey said the chat "went nowhere."
He shared, "I just wish I wasn't in the middle of it, you know?"
Kris remained optimistic, hoping the situation would eventually "work itself out."
Kendall also recounted the conversation, where she revealed that she has yet to hear from Kylie.
"She has not reached out to me," Kendall told Khloe. "Honestly, I didn't expect anything less."
To the KUWTK camera, Kendall called the lack of communication a "slap in the face."
