Sarah Hyland and Fiancé Wells Adams Reveal Each Other's Nicknames In Adorable Instagram Tributes

Talk about dating your best friend.

On Oct. 15, Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams celebrated their three-year anniversary with the cutest Instagram tributes.

"A kiss, two VERY professional models, and an anniversary: A series [red heart emoji]," the Modern Family actress wrote. "Three years ago I asked you when YOU were going to ask ME to be your girlfriend. Now we're engaged and in the midst of surviving a global pandemic. There's no one else I'd rather be quarantining with."

The 29-year-old actress gushed further, "Being with you literally 24/7 over the past several months has only made our relationship stronger and I'm so lucky to call you my fiancé. I love you to Pluto and back! Happy anniversary sugar balls [winking face with tongue emoji]."

Wells' tribute, while shorter, revealed a complementary nickname and maybe even insight into the couple's relationship.

"Happy anniversary sugar tits!" wrote the Bachelor Nation alum, "The list of things I love about you is longer than my tongue [tongue out emoji][zipped mouth emoji] love you +1 anything you say. @sarahhyland."