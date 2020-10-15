One Day at a Time's Justina Machado Calls for More Latinx Representation

Representation matters.

On Thursday, Oct. 15's episode of Daily Pop, Justina Machado caught up with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez to discuss Dancing With the Stars, One Day at a Time and more. Since the interview aired on the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Justina took a moment to discuss the importance of Latinx representation in the media.

"It's such an incredible, important show," Justina shared with Lilliana about One Day at a Time. "When we made it, we didn't make it about…it wasn't a show about topics. It was really a show that happens to us, Latinos, on a daily basis."

The 48-year-old actress said the way people have taken to their show has been "incredible." However, One Day at a Time has faced its fair share of hurdles.

After premiering on Netflix in January 2017, it ran for three seasons before being canceled in March 2019. Later that year, ODAAT found a new home on CBS' Pop network (you know, the home of Schitt's Creek).