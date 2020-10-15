Cardi B Reveals She's Back Together With Offset for This NSFW Reason

Cardi B and Offset are officially on. After a rollercoaster year of ups and downs, the "WAP" rapper declared that she's back together with her formerly estranged husband.

Cardi filed for divorce on Sept. 14, stating that the pair's marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that there are "no prospects for a reconciliation." That no longer seems to be the case.

On an Oct. 13 Instagram Live, she explained why she's back with her ex, who she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she explained. "And it's really hard to have no dick."

After that NSFW declaration, she added that what she and Offset have is as "dysfunctional" as any other relationship—their romance is just "more public."

The news comes after Cardi and Offset were spotted getting close at the Bronx native's star studded 28th birthday party in Las Vegas on Oct. 10.