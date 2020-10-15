How to Wear Kelly Clarkson's Billboard Music Awards 2020 Makeup Looks IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you watched last night's Billboard Music Awards, no doubt you saw host Kelly Clarkson's super-glam glow. Lucky for us, her makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet shared the products she used to achieve those stellar beauty looks!
"Tonight's looks are inspired by the stunning clothes and gorgeous hairstyles," Elias-Foeillet tells E! News. "I work very closely with Kelly's stylist, Candice Lambert, and her hairdresser, Robert Ramos. It's a symbiotic collaboration between us, we definitely feed off each other."
While many of Clarkson's looks throughout the show were made for the stage, it's easy to make them work for everyday wear. Says Elias-Foeillet, "You can definitely rework Kelly's glam looks for daytime by just blending. You can use one of my favorite MAC brushes, the MAC Oval Blending Brush #6, and blend out the eyeshadow and cheek color."
And as we move through fall and into winter, Elias-Foeillet has a recommendation for this season's makeup must: fun eyeliners! "During these COVID times wearing masks, our best feature is our eyes," she says. "Play them up by using liners in bright colors and making graphic lines or use classic black!" Elias-Foeillet also recommends stocking your personal makeup kit with her MAC favorites: Fix +, Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner, Satin Lipstick, Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner, MAC Bulk Wipes, and the brand's Studio Face and Body Foundation.
But getting back to Clarkson's stunning beauty looks, just pick up the MAC products Elias-Foeillet recommends below to recreate them at home!
The Silver Look
MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour
Clarkson looked both powerful and ethereal in silver, with a pop of color on her lips courtesy of MAC's Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Make It Fashun!. The formula imparts a blurred matte look with high-impact color, while the whipped, mousse-like texture goes on evenly and dries down without settling, flaking, or drying out your lips.
MAC Dual Dare All Day Waterproof Liner
If you were eyeing Clarkson's sultry eye look, the Dual Dare All Day Waterproof Liner is partially responsible for lining and defining her eyes. It's a two-in-one waterproof, matte black liner with a liquid felt tip on one end and a mechanical kajal pencil on the other, so you can create sharp lines and smoky looks to suit your needs.
The Bronze Performance Look
MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour
Clarkson's performance look was truly outstanding, owning in part to another Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour, this time in the shade in Make Love to the Camera. Did we mention the formula offers 10 hours of moisturized wear? The formula features a blend of vitamin E, powders and other emollient properties so you get cushion and flexibility that wears comfortably all day long.
The Black Top-Knot Look
MAC Lip Pencil
MAC's Spice Lip Pencil is a classic for so many reasons, but if you need further proof, this look from last night's Billboard Awards should sell you. It's designed for shaping, lining and filling the lip, but each pencil is so smooth and creamy, you could even wear them on their own for a striking lip look. There's tons of colors to choose from, but Spice is an awesome neutral.
Meanwhile, don't miss all the details of what's inside Outer Banks' Madison Bailey's bag! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!