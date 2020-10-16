How to Watch the 2020 CMT Awards on TV and Online

It's time to throw on some blue jeans and break out your old guitar!

This year's 2020 CMT Awards are almost upon us. Your favorite musicians are ready to entertain you and win a few awards for all their incredible contributions to country music. The show will air on Oct. 21, but before all the big action happens, we're breaking down everything you need to know to get ready.

Here's everything you need to know about what to expect, who's performing, where to watch and so much more. It's going to be a night to remember, and we've got all the exciting details below!

Who is hosting the CMT awards?

Country music sensation Kane Brown and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland will be taking the reins of the big evening. For the first-time ever, the show will be using four co-hosts. The other two mystery hosts will be revealed closer to the show.