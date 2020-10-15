Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs After Garrett Yrigoyen Breakup

Following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has made the decision to freeze her eggs. She shared the news on her Oct. 13 Instagram Story.

"I think it's so important as women we know about our bodies and our options," Becca, 30, said in a video explaining her choice. "For me, I'm not old but I'm not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon so I figure why not do it now in quarantine."

Becca also revealed that she's doing hormonal injections, which is a part of the egg retrieval process. She shared a video of her injecting herself on Oct. 14.

The reality star assured fans on Instagram, "It doesn't hurt, but the hard part is just actually pushing it through your skin."

Becca added that just because there is minimal pain, however, doesn't mean the process isn't complicated.

"Yesterday in the second injection I gave myself it kind of popped under my skin, like the liquid popped out at once," Becca said. "I felt it like a little bubble and I almost passed out."