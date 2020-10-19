2020 PCAs' Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies: Ariana Grande, Schitt's Creek & More

John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

NOV. 15, 2020
The more the merrier!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture. This year, our favorite shows, musicians, movies and social celebrities did not disappoint when it came to providing great entertainment.

Schitt's Creek has swept awards season away, and the same can be said about their nominations for this year's PCAs. The hilarious comedy is up for a total of four nominations, including The Comedy Show of 2020, The Male TV Star of 2020, The Comedy TV star of 2020 and The Bingeworthy Show of 2020.

Plus, your favorite music stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion have more than 6 nominations under their belts for their hit songs of the year. However, it's Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber who are tied for the most nominations with 7 each!

Every star put their best foot forward, but these are the shows, movies and celebs that might be taking home the most trophies this year.

Check out the list below to see all the stars, shows and movies that are up for the most trophies at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and be sure to watch the show live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 15.

To vote for your favorites, go to the official E! People's Choice Awards site before voting closes on Oct. 23!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Vevo
Lady Gaga: 7 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Album of 2020 for "Chromatica"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Collaboration of 2020 "Rain On Me"

The Social Celebrity of 2020

The Style Star of 2020

YouTube
Justin Bieber: 7 Nominations

The Male Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Intentions"

The Song of 2020 for "Stuck With U"

The Album of 2020 for Changes

The Music Video of 2020 for "Holy"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Holy"

The Social Celebrity of 2020

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
This Is Us: 6 Nominations

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

The Male TV Star of 2020, Sterling K. Brown

The Female TV Star of 2020, Mandy Moore

The Drama TV Star of 2020, Mandy Moore

The Drama TV Star of 2020, Sterling K. Brown

Will Heath/NBC
Megan Thee Stallion: 6 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Savage"

The Song of 2020 for "WAP"

The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Savage Remix"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP"

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bad Boys For Life: 6 Nominations

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

The Male Movie Star of 2020, Will Smith

The Female Movie Star of 2020, Vanessa Hudgens

The Action Movie Star of 2020, Vanessa Hudgens

The Action Movie Star of 2020, Will Smith

YouTube
Ariana Grande: 6 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Song of 2020 for "Stuck With U"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Social Celebrity of 2020

ABC
Grey's Anatomy: 5 Nominations

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

The Male TV Star of 2020, Jesse Williams

The Female TV Star of 2020, Ellen Pompeo

The Drama TV Star of 2020, Ellen Pompeo

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Outer Banks: 5 Nominations

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

The Male TV Star of 2020, Chase Stokes

The Drama TV Star of 2020, Chase Stokes

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Warner Bros. Pictures
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn: 5 Nominations

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

The Female Movie Star of 2020, Margot Robbie

The Action Movie Star of 2020, Margot Robbie

The Soundtrack Song of 2020, "Boss Bitch" by Doja Cat

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Hamilton: 5 Nominations

The Movie of 2020

The Drama Movie of 2020

The Male Movie Star of 2020, Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Drama Movie Star of 2020, Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Soundtrack Song of 2020, Leslie Odom Jr. for "Alexander Hamilton"

Pop
Schitt's Creek: 4 Nominations

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Male TV Star of 2020, Dan Levy

The Comedy TV Star of 2020, Dan Levy

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Jack Rowand/The CW
Riverdale: 4 Nominations

The Drama Show of 2020

The Male TV Star of 2020, Cole Sprouse

The Female TV Star of 2020, Lili Reinhart

The Drama TV Star of 2020, Cole Sprouse

YouTube
Cardi B: 4 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "WAP"

The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP"

AMC
The Walking Dead: 4 Nominations

The Drama Show of 2020

The Male TV Star of 2020

The Female TV Star of 2020, Danai Gurira

The Drama TV Star of 2020, Danai Gurira

Fox
The Masked Singer: 4 Nominations

The Show of 2020

The Competition Show of 2020

The Competition Contestant of 2020, Kandi Burruss

The Competition Contestant of 2020, Rob Gronkowski

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
The Bachelor: 4 Nominations

The Show of 2020

The Competition Show of 2020

The Competition Contestant of 2020, Hannah Ann Sluss

The Competition Contestant of 2020, Madison Prewett

Paramount Pictures
Like A Boss: 4 Nominations

The Comedy Movie of 2020

The Female Movie Star of 2020, Salma Hayek

The Female Movie Star of 2020, Tiffany Haddish

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020, Tiffany Haddish

Aimee Spinks/Netflix
The Old Guard: 4 Nominations

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie Star of 2020, Charlize Theron

The Action Movie of 2020

The Female Movie Star of 2020, Charlize Theron

YouTube
Invisible Man: 4 Nominations

The Movie of 2020

The Drama Movie of 2020

The Female Movie Star of 2020, Elisabeth Moss

The Drama Movie Star of 2020, Elisabeth Moss

Netflix
Extraction: 4 Nominations

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

The Male Movie Star of 2020, Chris Hemsworth

The Action Movie Star of 2020, Chris Hemsworth

YouTube
DaBaby: 4 Nominations

The Male Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Rockstar"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rockstar"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "What's Poppin Remix"

Univision Uforia
Bad Bunny: 4 Nominations

The Male Artist of 2020

The Album of 2020 for YHLQMDLG

The Latin Artist of 2020

The Collaboration of 2020 for UN DIA

Merie W. Wallace/Courtesy of HBO
Issa Rae: 4 Nominations

The Female Movie Star of 2020

The Drama Movie Star of 2020

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020

The Comedy TV Star of 2020

