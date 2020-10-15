Billboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

While there was no red carpet at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, there was still standout fashion from Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and more stars. Keep scrolling for the best looks from music's big night.

If there are two things you can count on at the Billboard Music Awards: there will be music and there will be fashion.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show went on Wednesday night as the stars aligned both virtually and in person in Los Angeles for NBC's broadcast of the 2020 award show on Oct. 14. 

And, while there was sadly no red carpet this year given social distancing protocol, that didn't get in the way of celebrities who participated putting their most fashionable foot forward...from six feet apart, of course. 

From a floral appliqué gown to a mini with a major civic message, the looks at the Billboard Music Awards ran the sartorial gamut and served up the incredible style fashion connoisseurs have been craving this year. After all, with every award show that passes this year, one thing stands out—personal style has never been stronger. 

In honor of the one-of-a-kind looks that graced the Billboard Music Awards this year, E! has compiled the very best outfits of the star-studded group

OMG Looks at the Billboard Music Awards

Rich Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson

The show's host pulled double duty as an outfit-changing pro, showing off multiple looks during the broadcast. This draped gown was particularly fitting for the musical queen. 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bad Bunny

The performer proved a black suit doesn't have to be boring thanks to his jacket's beaded flair. 

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Lizzo

The singer simultaneously brought her style and spoke her mind at the annual award show in this black one shoulder mini by Christian Siriano emblazoned with an important word. 

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Sheila E

The famed drummer channeled the glitz of the '70s in this glamorous sequin and bell-sleeved look. 

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Nicole Richie

The actress' asymmetrical floral gown by Christian Siriano could double as a piece of art.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Lil Nas X

Known for his standout suits, the performer's snakeskin printed ensemble by Gucci was no exception. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Post Malone

If anyone can pull off a motorcycle jacket-skirt combo with a red cup as an accessory, it is Post Malone. 

Instagram
Alicia Keys

Keys was the definition of cool and confident in this glittering jumpsuit by Yousef Aljasmi. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

The Real co-host brought a vibrant splash of color to the show in a joyful marigold one-shoulder gown. 

Instagram
Taraji P. Henson

In a shimmering ruched Alexandre Vauthier gown with a pink bob, the actress was every bit the modern glamour muse.  

