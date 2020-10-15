Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Liberty

Motherhood looks good on Meg.
On Oct. 14, Meghan McCain was all smiles in the first photo shared of baby Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. The Instagram photo, simply captioned, "Bliss [heart emoji][Statue of Liberty emoji]" captured Meghan holding the sleeping baby in a pink blanket.
Liberty is the first child of The View co-host and her husband Ben Domenech. It was announced on Twitter through the ABC show's account that Liberty was born on Sept. 28.
Just over a week after giving birth, Meghan let fans know what motherhood has been like for her through a touching Instagram post shared on Oct. 8.
"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," the caption began. "Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."
The 35-year-old TV personality further wrote, "Thank you to my love Ben for giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together. I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful."
Meghan also revealed in the post that motherhood has helped her cope with the death of her father, U.S. Senator John McCain, who died in August 2018 after battling brain cancer.
"This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing....," she expressed. The new mom then thanked everyone for respecting her and Ben's privacy "during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood" and "for all the incredible words, blessing and kindness that have been extended to all of us."
She wrote, "I am beyond grateful and humbled."