Billboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See the Most Memorable Candid Moments From the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Scroll on to see candid moments from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, BTS and more stars.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 15, 2020 12:15 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesBillboard Music Awards

That's a wrap on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson hosted the event from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. And while the show was certainly different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of memorably moments.

Post Malone was the big winner of the night, taking home nine trophies. Garth Brooks also received the coveted Icon Award, and Killer Mike was honored with the first-ever Billboard Change Maker Award. 

In addition, there were a number of performances. John Legend, En Vogue, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Brandy, Kane Brown and SAINt JHN were just a few of the artists to take the stage. 

Furthermore, there were surprise guests, including the one and only Cher, and several fun fashion moments including Sia's Dolce & Gabbana look and Clarkson's numerous wardrobe changes. 

And because the show was live, there were a number of candid moments.

photos
Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Every Star in Attendance

To look back at a few, see the gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

2
Exclusive

Hoda Kotb Says a Shocking Letter About Her Kids Was Sent to Her Home

3

Pregnant Morgan Stewart Strips Down & Shows Off Her Baby Bump

NBC
Kelly Clarkson

No audience? No problem. The host didn't let this get in her way. "There's no audience. It's just me," Clarkson told viewers while giving a solo cheer. "I'm my own hype girl." While the American Idol alum admitted fake applause makes her feel "a little awkward," she decided to give it a try by busting out a remote, letting her control when fake laughter, applause and boos were all played.

NBC
Sia

The singer brought her fashion A-game to the Billboard Music Awards with this pink Dolce & Gabbana number and performed "Courage to Change."

NBC
Lil Nas X

After he took home the trophy in the "Top Hot 100 Song" category for "Old Town Road," one of the four awards he won that evening, the artist gave himself a little cheer.

NBC
Kelly Clarkson

This may have been Clarkson's third time hosting the Billboard Music Award, but even pros make mistakes. "Oh, I didn't see you point," The Voice coach said after seemingly missing a cue. "I'm so sorry."

NBC
Lizzo

The "Truth Hurts" star made a powerful fashion statement by wearing a Christian Siriano dress that reminded viewers to vote. "Whether it's through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed," she said.

She then thanked Billboard for the Top Song Sales Artist award and left the stage. "Bye bitch!" she said before trying to exit the stage. "Where do I go?"

NBC
John Legend

The EGOT winner returned to the stage about two weeks after Chrissy Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss and gave an incredibly moving performance of "Never Break." Legend dedicated the number to his wife, saying, "This is for Chrissy."

NBC
Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson is never afraid to tell it like it is. "Welcome back to the Billboard Music Awards," she said after a commercial break. "I hope y'all are having as much fun watching as I am hosting. If you're not, neener neener, I don't care I'm having an awesome time."

NBC
Lilly Singh

The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host showed off her dance moves and presented the award for Top Male Artist to Post Malone. "What up, imaginary audience?" she said.

NBC
Post Malone

Speaking of Post Malone, he thanked his fans and family members after winning Top Male Artist. He then shared these thoughts: "I'm not a man of many words," he said with his red SOLO cup in tow. "As you know, last time, I think, I accepted an award, I said, 'I love grapes.' And I would like to just accentuate that statement. Because I still do, and I very much do."

NBC
Cher

The singer made a surprise appearance to present Garth Brooks with the Icon Award. "To Miss Cher, getting the award you got makes me feel cool," Brooks said, "and cool is never a word I would use to describe me."

NBC
Kelly Clarkson

You know who really loved Brooks' performance? Clarkson. "Whooo! Here is all I have to say about that people," the "Since U Been Gone" star said before breaking out her applause remote. "Yeah! That just happened! He just melted your faces off! I love Garth Brooks, and Trisha [Yearwood]! Wooh!"

NBC
BTS

The band had a dynamite reaction to their Top Social Artist win.

NBC
Kelly Clarkson and Post Malone

After Post Malone was named Top Artist, Clarkson wheeled out all nine of his awards—while social distancing, of course.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Swae Lee

The rapper brought some serious style to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Swae Lee, Kane Brown & Khalid

Speaking of Swae Lee, he seemed to have a great time rocking the stage with Kane Brown and Khalid.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Lizzo

The artist was feeling "good as hell" after her big win.

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Billie Eilish

Eilish won several awards that evening, including Top Female Artist, Top New Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Brandy

The star was all smiles after performing a medley of her songs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Bell Speaks Out About Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse

2

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

3
Update!

5 Things to Know About John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

4

Kailyn Lowry Drops Shocking Claim About Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

5

Gal Gadot Responds to Backlash Over Controversial "Imagine" Video