Bachelorette's Ashley & J.P. Break Up: Find Out Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together

These roses have, unfortunately, wilted. After eight years of marriage, The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have decided to amicably split, they announced on Instagram Oct. 14.

"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while," J.P. wrote. "Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage."

The couple first captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation in 2011 during season seven of the reality series. In December 2012, nearly two years after J.P. proposed on the finale, they wed in front of friends, family and, naturally, ABC cameras. Two years later, they welcomed son Fordham Rhys followed by daughter Essex Reese in November 2016.