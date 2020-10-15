Bachelorette's Ashley & J.P. Break Up: Find Out Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together

These roses have, unfortunately, wilted. After eight years of marriage, The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have decided to amicably split, they announced on Instagram Oct. 14.
"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while," J.P. wrote. "Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage."
The couple first captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation in 2011 during season seven of the reality series. In December 2012, nearly two years after J.P. proposed on the finale, they wed in front of friends, family and, naturally, ABC cameras. Two years later, they welcomed son Fordham Rhys followed by daughter Essex Reese in November 2016.
In fact, it was with their children in mind that the fan-favorites decided to part ways, as Ashley explained to her followers. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship," she said, "and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."
Of course, they certainly aren't the first Bachelor Nation duo whose journey together was cut short. While OGs Trista and Ryan Sutter are still seeing roses, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph recently called off their engagement as did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen. Plus, earlier this year, Joe Amabile and Kendall Long announced their split while Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone became the franchise's first pair to divorce.
Scroll on to find out which love stories only resulted in drama—and which couples found their happily ever afters.