Billboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Bachelorette's Ashley & J.P. Break Up: Find Out Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together

Following Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum's split, E! is checking in on which Bachelor Nation love stories only resulted in drama—and which couples found their happily ever afters.

By Jamie Blynn Oct 15, 2020 10:44 AMTags
TVReality TVThe BacheloretteCouplesBachelor Nation

These roses have, unfortunately, wilted. After eight years of marriage, The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have decided to amicably split, they announced on Instagram Oct. 14.

"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while," J.P. wrote. "Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage."

The couple first captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation in 2011 during season seven of the reality series. In December 2012, nearly two years after J.P. proposed on the finale, they wed in front of friends, family and, naturally, ABC cameras. Two years later, they welcomed son Fordham Rhys followed by daughter Essex Reese in November 2016.

photos
A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

In fact, it was with their children in mind that the fan-favorites decided to part ways, as Ashley explained to her followers. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship," she said, "and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

Trending Stories

1
Update!

5 Things to Know About John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

2

Get to Know the Social Stars Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards

3

The Kardashian Sisters Try to Make Sense of Kendall & Kylie's Fight

Of course, they certainly aren't the first Bachelor Nation duo whose journey together was cut short. While OGs Trista and Ryan Sutter are still seeing roses, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph recently called off their engagement as did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen. Plus, earlier this year, Joe Amabile and Kendall Long announced their split while Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone became the franchise's first pair to divorce.

Scroll on to find out which love stories only resulted in drama—and which couples found their happily ever afters.

ABC/John Fleenor
Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton

Status: Split

Following months of speculation, the Bachelor in Paradise duo announced their break up in a joint statement. "We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways," they posted to their Instagrams on December 10. "We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us."

ABC/John Fleenor
Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty

Status: Split

Bachelor Nation's first same-sex couple, who had gotten engaged on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split on Halloween. "What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Instagram. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

Instagram
Tayshia Adams & John Paul Jones

Status: Split

Five months after meeting on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, Tayshia announced she and John had decided to go their separate ways. As she put it, "...we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other."

ABC/John Fleenor
Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt

Status: Split.

On the Bachelorette season 15 finale, it was revealed they got engaged but then broke up after he told her that he had dated another woman up until a week before the show, adding that their relationship was not serious and had ended. Brown then said she read a story about him and his alleged ex, Haley Stevens, which contradicted his version.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon
Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron

Status: It's complicated.

After her breakup from Jed Wyatt, Brown reconciled with her runner-up and the two even spent the night together at her home. But he soon ended up pursuing something with model Gigi Hadid, and he and Brown were dunzo again. However, in March 2020, the two reunited in Florida and later self-isolated with friends amid the coronavirus pandemic, sparking fresh romance rumors. The duo recently gave an update on their complicated relationship status.

Instagram
Connor Saeli & Whitney Fransway

Status: Split.

The two had hit it off on season six of Bachelor in Paradise but then called it quits after having problems maintaining a long-distance relationship.

AM/Splash News
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Status: Married.

While Rachel revealed before her season of The Bachelorette even began airing that she ended her journey engaged, fans had to wait until the dramatic finale to find out if it was Bryan or Peter Kraus who put a ring on it. Rachel and Bryan celebrated their engagement with parties in Dallas and Miami, their respective hometowns. The two wed in August 2019.

ABC/Paul Hebert
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Status: Married

It's Bachelor Nation's IRL rom-com, as the BFFs fell in love three years after Ashley I. first cried over Jared on Bachelor in Paradise. After revealing they were together in a 45-minute episode of her web series The Story of Us, much to the delight of fans, Jared got down on one knee during production on season five of the spinoff. The two wed in August 2019.

ABC
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

Status: Split

Fans were a little stunned when Cassie chose to leave Colton's season of The Bachelor. So Colton stunned right back by jumping a fence and running away before breaking it off with the other two remaining women and going after Cassie anyway. Cassie and Colton didn't get engaged but remained a couple until calling it quits in May 2020. In September, Cassie took legal action against Colton and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. In the documents obtained by E! News, Cassie claimed that Colton "has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts." The restraining order was later extended until November.

Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Status: Dating

After her split from Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe found love with Jason Tartick, who was a contestant during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He asked her out during a taping of her podcast in January 2019, and they've been adorable ever since. 

ABC/Paul Hebert
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Status: Married + 1

After waffling between Lauren B. and Becca K. for his entire finale, with his heart clearly telling him to pick Lauren and the rest of the world telling him to pick Becca, he picked Becca. Then he changed his mind and went back to Lauren, and now they seem truly inseparable. They tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessia Ren Luyendyk, the following May.

ABC/Rick Rowell
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth

Status: Split 

A little more than three years after they got engaged on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn and Shawn have split up. In a statement to People, they said that they had decided to go their separate ways. 

"This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time." 

Paul Hebert/ABC
Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper

Status: Split

Just one day after their proposal was aired in the Bachelor in Paradise season five finale, Jordan took to Instagram to reveal the couple had engaged their engagement after allegations surfaced that Jenna was cheating on him.

"I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this," he wrote. "It's dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy."

Reality Steve published screenshots earlier in the day, which purported to show she had been corresponding with an unidentified man, via text, about the nature of her relationship with the male model, claiming it was all for business reasons. 

Getty Images
Annaliese Puccini & Kamil Nicalek

Status: Split.

The Bachelor in Paradise season five couple called it quits during the reality show's reunion episode in 2018.

Paul Hebert/ABC
Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth

 

Status: Split.

The two got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season four but split in June 2018.

ABC
Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt

Status: Split

Ashley I. finally got to leave a Bachelor show in a relationship, but her whirlwind romance with Canadian Kevin on The Bachelor Winter Games only lasted a few months before they parted ways, reportedly citing issues with the distance. 

Kylie Gayer/E! News
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

Status: Split.

E! News exclusively revealed in Aug. 2020 that the Bachelorette season 14 star split from Garrett after two years together. As one source told E! News, "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

ABC
Lacey Mark & Daniel Maguire

 

Status: Split.

The two ended their relationship after Bachelor in Paradise season four.

 

Instagram
Kendall Long and Joe Amabile

Status: Split.

The Bachelor in Paradise season five couple split during the show but it was revealed at the reunion that they were back together. However, the duo called in quits in Jan. 2020.

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Status: Engaged. 

The Bachelor in Paradise season five couple split during the show but it was revealed at the reunion that they were back together. In Sep. 2019, the lovebirds shared news of their engagement. Kevin captioned the announcement, "You'll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever."

ABC
Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson

Status: Split

The fitness-loving couple got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise season five finale, and soon thereafter Chris moved in with Krystal. Their love story continued one year later when they tied the knot in June 2019 a Puerto Vallarta ceremony officiated by none other than Chris Harrison. However, the duo announced their breakup in Feb. 2020 after less than a year of marriage.

ABC
Courtney Dober & Lily McManus

Status: Split 

While they didn't get a ton of screentime during Winter Games, the finale revealed Australian Courtney and New Zealander Lily to be one heck of a couple. After touring the U.S. in an RV and documenting the entire thing on Instagram and Youtube, Lily and Courtney both posted lengthy and beautiful statements on their Instagrams explaining that they have decided to split, but remain friends. 

"Lily and I have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates," Courtney wrote. "We're best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn't allow us to be the best versions of ourselves." 

"It makes my eyes leak a little bit but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms," Lily echoed. "I love Court with every ounce of my being, that long limbed f**k will be a part of my life for a very long time." 

They still post about each other on Instagram pretty regularly.  

Paul Hebert/ABC
Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth

Status: Split

They were solid all of Paradise (other than that brief moment when Derek's response to an argument was "F--k you"), and Derek was actually shaking as he got down on one knee at the BIP reunion taping to ask Taylor to marry him. But after one year, the couple announced the end of their engagement in an exclusive statement to E! News. 

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the exes said. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Molly McCunniff for Real 92.3
Lace Morris & Grant Kemp

Status: Split.

The two ended their relationship after Bachelor in Paradise season three.

ABC
Dean Unglert & Lesley Murphy

Status: Split

After four months of dating, E! New exclusively learned that Dean and Lesley had called it quits, with a source telling us, "Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."

Paul Hebert/ABC
Clare Crawley & Benoit Beausejour-Savard

Status: Split

While Clare sent Benoit packing during The Bachelor Winter Games, they shocked everyone by getting together after the show. The Canadian sweetheart popped the question during the reunion taping, and Clare's brief jacuzzi argument with German Christian was all but forgotten.

Less than two months later, the couple announced their break up in a joint Instagram post. "We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," the former couple wrote.

ABC
Stassi Yaramchuk & Luke Pell

Status: Split

While they left Winter Games together, it was revealed during the reunion show that Luke didn't even get Stassi's phone number, and she never heard from him again. She wanted nothing to do with him, and for good reason. 

ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Becca Kufrin

Status: Split

Ouch. Becca first appeared to have won The Bachelor and a sweet proposal from Arie during which he promised to love her every day forever. Then, a couple of months later, he dumped her in front of two TV cameras and went back to his runner-up. It was brutal, but Becca's the next Bachelorette, so perhaps things aren't all bad. 

Rick Rowell/ABC
Lacy Faddoul & Marcus Grodd

Status: Split.

The two got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season one finale and had a wedding ceremony in 2015 on the season two premiere. They split in 2016 and revealed their marriage was not legal.

ABC
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

Status: Engaged

While we still can't forget Adam's creepy mini-me doll, Raven has somehow managed to look past it and find the possible love of her life. They had a great time in the fantasy suite, and are now gallivanting all over the world together. Adam even met Raven's parents during the BIP reunion taping, and they've got plans for Raven to meet his. Adam popped the question in May 2019.

photos
View More Photos From Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

5 Things to Know About John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

2

Get to Know the Social Stars Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards

3

The Kardashian Sisters Try to Make Sense of Kendall & Kylie's Fight

4

John Legend Dedicates 2020 BBMAs Performance to Chrissy Teigen

5

Sarah Jeffery Addresses Charmed Stars' Criticism of Reboot