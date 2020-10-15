The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Why Don't Clare Crawley's Contestants Want to Spend Time With Her?

Clare Crawley may have potentially met her husband, but it doesn't look like she's having a great time with the men who probably aren't her husband.
In an exclusive promo for next week's episode of The Bachelorette, the star continues to make her feelings for Dale Moss very clear and for some reason, it's causing major problems among all the other men also competing for her heart.
"Clare's actions are completely unacceptable," one of them says, and a whole couch full of men seem to agree. They look grumpy!
"Does anybody wanna spend time with me?" Clare asks. "If you guys all wanna hang out with each other, you can do that and I can go home and go to bed."
But the promo doesn't make it look all bad.
One date seems to involve some stripping for a lot of guys and a blindfolded kiss for one guy named Dale. Seems a little early for things to be getting this steamy, but clearly Clare is not interested in taking things slow.
Here's what we're in for next week, according to ABC:
"Clare left no doubt the first night that she knew what she was looking for and let the men know it! Nine eager suitors get the opportunity to impress Clare as they learn how to communicate through the languages of love. Jason is the lucky bachelor to go on the first one-on-one date, but will he reveal some dark secrets from his youth and still be able to gain Clare's acceptance? Then things turn really intense when 10 men show off something totally different—competing in a revealing game of dodgeball. Clare's explosive moment with one suitor leads to an immediate reaction. Another bachelor, uncomfortable with the dodgeball competition, plans to confront Clare about her behavior as the drama is ratcheted up from the very start of her journey."
What could Clare possibly do at the revealing dodgeball game?! Did she throw a ball a little too hard? Did she not throw it hard enough?
We'll find out on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC when The Bachelorette returns.