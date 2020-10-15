The Masked Singer Unmasks Baby Alien

The panelists on The Masked Singer appear to be getting worse at guessing as the season goes on.

After they failed to guess Brian Austin Green last week despite getting very close, they didn't even get in the ball park of this week's reveal. Turns out the Baby Alien is former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. While the panel was guessing comedians and Broadway stars (thanks to the clue about the Tony Awards stage), they didn't even begin to approach a sports star. Sometimes football players also like theatre, and sometimes they also present awards at the Tonys in 2010. Who knew?

Mark did not explain why he went with the Eastern European accent for the character, but he did say that the best part of being on the show was getting to share the experience with his son, which is very cute. He also joked that Nicole Scherzinger is his "mom," since she and Jenny McCarthy were arguing about adopting the Baby Alien, and oddly that was less cute.