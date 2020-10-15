John Legend Dedicates 2020 Billboard Music Awards Performance to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

John Legend is ready to return to the stage.

During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, The Voice coached appeared in the live telecast to deliver a special performance of his hit song "Never Break."

But before his song kicked off, host Kelly Clarkson had to share just how special her friend's performance would be.

"I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily," Kelly shared. "Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it's easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world—the highs and the lows."

She continued, "My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us."

Wednesday night's appearance marked the first performance for John since his wife Chrissy Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss. "This is for Chrissy," the singer shared before playing the piano.