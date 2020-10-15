Kelly Clarkson Brings a "Higher Love" to Kick Off the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Grab your popcorn and favorite refreshment because the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are in full effect!
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, music's biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops to give viewers a show to remember. Although the annual ceremony was partially recorded virtually this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean celebrities aren't bringing the wow factor.
Case in point? Kelly Clarkson has brought her A-game as the host of the event—a title she's held for three years in a row now! For her opening number, Kelly kicked off the ceremony with an incredible rendition of Steve Winwood's original hit, "Higher Love."
Along with her performance, her ensemble was full of glitz and glamour. She lit up the room with a sparkly gold dress that featured a waterfall of ruffles, a plunging neckline and jewels that wrapped all around. Her beauty was also on-point, as she donned slick straight hair and an effortless makeup look.
"Welcome to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, y'all," Kelly excitedly shouted after her opening number. She reminded viewers that tonight is all about "the way music touches us all... Music has united us."
Ahead of the show, Kelly shared the same sentiments by promising that the awards ceremony would be an "escapism" for everyone.
"We're just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal," she shared on Tuesday, Oct. 13. "People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year so we're trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need."
"It's going to be a little different than what people are expecting but we're definitely going to be catering to the times a bit and we have a powerful message," she continued. "We're not trying to make everybody cry or be more depressed about 2020. We've done that enough. It's more of like uniting people and connecting people and you know, music has a very healing power to it and the power to connect people and that's really what we're focusing on for the opening."
She also teased her opening number, saying, "It's going to be probably my favorite opening. I'm very much in love with what we're doing and I can say that because it wasn't my idea. It was actually my musical director's idea."
It's safe to say she nailed it! The awards show has only just begun, and it's clear from Kelly's performance that viewers are in for a real treat.
