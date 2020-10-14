Billboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Attending the Show

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from the Dolby Theatre. See Demi Lovato, Garth Brooks and more in attendance.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 14, 2020 11:47 PMTags
Who's ready to celebrate the biggest hits of the year?

After being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards is finally here and the biggest names in music are ready to have an unforgettable—and safe—show.

Hosted once again by The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, the three-hour telecast will air live on NBC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Various artists are also expected to attend and make appearances virtually from across the country.

"We're just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal," Kelly previously shared with reporters. "People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year so we're trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need."

And with performances from Demi Lovato, Luke Combs, John Legend, Kane Brown, Alicia Keys, Post Malone and many others, there is an artist for everyone during the star-studded event. 

photos
The Billboard Music Awards' Former Couples

While the event didn't have a red carpet, E! News is still keeping track of all the fabulous stars and nominees in attendance.

Keep scrolling below to see if you're favorite star made an appearance. And yes, feel free to check out their fashion choices for the unique event. 

NBC
Billie Eilish
Todd Williamson/NBC
Julia Michaels
Kelly Clarkson
NBC
Nicole Richie
Todd Williamson/NBC
Jharrel Jerome
Todd Williamson/NBC
Kelly Clarkson
Todd Williamson/NBC
Cher
Todd Williamson/NBC
Ty Dolla Sign
Instagram
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Instagram
Alicia Keys
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
En Vogue

At Rehearsals 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Bad Bunny

At Rehearsals

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Kane Brown

At Rehearsals 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Luke Combs

At Reharsals 

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

