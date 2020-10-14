How Tyra Banks Is Really Feeling About Dancing With the Stars Criticisms

You wanna be on top?!

Whether she's modeling, hosting or acting, Tyra Banks is a pro in front of a camera. But of course, being in the spotlight means that haters gonna hate, and the multihyphenate has recently gotten a taste of the haterade since hosting season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Just last month, viewers of the competition series expressed criticism of Tyra's hosting skills. While the supermodel admitted that she "messed up" her lines, she took a moment to defend herself.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing With the Stars and yeah, it wasn't perfect," she explained in a TikTok video in September. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up. I said the wrong words, but I kept going."

A source close to the host echoes the same sentiments, telling E! News, "The ratings for DWTS are up and Tyra is not worried about losing or fighting to save her job."