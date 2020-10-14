Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham Spills Details on His Rumored Romance With Kristina Schulman

They may not be a couple yet, but Robert Graham isn't ruling out a romance with Kristina Schulman.
The Bachelor Nation alumni were spotted getting cozy in Kristina's Instagram beach pic in October, sparking speculation that the two were an item. In between chatting about the premiere episode of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's grilled Robert on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast about what was really going on with him and Kristina.
"Kristina and I are just friends, we've been friends for a long time," Robert, who recently split from girlfriend Charly Jordan, explained. "We just hang out. We're just friendly. We hang out and have a good time."
When pressed by Ashley on whether or not their friendship could evolve, Robert said: "I don't know! I love Kristina, she's great. We have a really good time together and we get along really really well. I guess you never know."
While he conceded that "something could come of it," his final word was that, for "right now," the two are really "just friends."
Robert competed on season nine of The Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock, and joined Clare for season one of Bachelor in Paradise. Kristina appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and returned to the franchise for season four and six of Bachelor in Paradise.
Prior to dating model Charly, Robert was in a relationship with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. The identity of his next girlfriend remains to be seen!