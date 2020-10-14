Why Prosecutors Want Cheer's Jerry Harris Detained Until Trial

Prosecutors are presenting their argument as to why Cheer star Jerry Harris should be detained as he awaits trial.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Chicago federal prosecutors claim the 21-year-old admitted that he "victimized at least 5 to 10 children who are all forever damaged by his criminal conduct."

"Harris himself admitted in his interview that every time he encountered a child online…Harris sought to meet them in person for a hands on sexual offense," prosecutors alleged in the court documents. "Harris was often unsuccessful in his attempts, but the persistence shows the danger Harris faces to any child he can reach over the internet."

Prosecutors argued that Harris "exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person."

In a court hearing on Oct. 14, Harris' attorneys argued that their client can be released on conditions. A judge did not immediately issue a ruling.