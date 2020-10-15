Score Jaw-Dropping Deals on These Bestsellers at Kohl's Huge Home Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With so much time spent at home in 2020, we've been upgrading our space with new appliances and cozy accents. And we definitely intend to take full advantage of the awesome home sale currently happening at Kohl's, which ends on Oct. 18.

Below, some bestsellers we've spotted at the sale from Cuisinart, Koolaburra by UGG and more! Be sure to snap them up before they're gone.