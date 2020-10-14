Billboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell Bring The Batman to Life on Set

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell are back to work on the set of The Batman following months of delays caused by the coronavirus.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 14, 2020 9:14 PMTags
GalleriesColin FarrellRobert PattinsonBatmanZoë KravitzPhotosCelebrities
Related: "The Batman" Official Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is the Dark Knight

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. So, if that's true, director Matt Reeves' take on The Batman should be a box office hit with several Oscar nominations to boot.

Over a year has passed since Warner Bros. began planning the Robert Pattinson-led film, but fans of the DC comic are no closer to seeing the movie in theaters.

On Oct. 5, it was confirmed that The Batman's release would be delayed for the second time. Warner Bros. now projects a March 2022 premiere, almost a year after its original June 2021 date. 

Understandably, this has caused frustration for Batman enthusiasts across the board.

Nonetheless, Reeves, Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz are satisfying fan's need for content with photos taken on set in Liverpool, England. The trio of stars were spotted in all their glory, which only served to create more excitement for the highly-anticipated project. 

photos
How Each Actor Handled Suiting Up as Batman: A Definitive Ranking

To see photos of the stars and learn everything we know about The Batman, check out the gallery below!

Trending Stories

1

Get to Know the Social Stars Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards

2

Kristen Bell Speaks Out About Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse

3
Exclusive

How Tyra Banks Is Really Feeling About DWTS Criticisms

Colin McPherson/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson

At the end of May 2019, news broke that the Twilight alum had landed the special gig of playing Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Nicholas HoultArmie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also rumored contenders for the role. But alas, it's R-Patts who is wearing the Batsuit.

He and the rest of the cast are filming the Matt Reeves project following delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Colin McPherson/Getty Images
Colin Farrell

Speculation about Colin's potential role as The Penguin began swirling in November 2019. Two months later, the film's director also confirmed the news with a gif of Farrell, "Wait—is that you, #Oz?" he tweeted, referring to the villain's real name Oswald.

Now that filming is well underway, fans have seen the actor's impressive transformation into the villain. In fact, his makeover was so good, fans almost didn't recognize him.

SplashNews.com
Zoe Kravitz

In the middle of October, E! News confirmed the High Fidelity actress was stepping into the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) for The Batman film. Zoe seemingly commented on the news after Jason Momoa shared the announcement on Instagram. "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."

She responded, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."

As per usual, the actress brings style and flair to the character, as seen in the above photo.

Mega Agency
The Batmobile

The Twilight star is hard at work on the set of the 2022 picture, but he had to take a break when a stuntman took the wheel of Batman's motorbike. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jonah Hill

Variety had big news to drop in September 2019 when they reported that Jonah was in talks to join The Batman. At the time, sources told the outlet that Jonah was being eyed for a villain role. However, in October it was revealed that Jonah had passed on the role after being offered a part in the film.

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Matt Reeves

The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The Batman remake. While no official production start date has been set, insiders tell multiple outlets that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright

Back in September 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Westworld star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic ally to the Dark Knight.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Paul Dano

Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul's version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma and adopts the villainous persona.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Andy Serkis

Around the same time as Colin, reports also emerged claiming that Andy was in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. These talks are yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros.

Trending Stories

1

Get to Know the Social Stars Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards

2

Reign Disick Has Taken His Mohawk to the Next Level: See the Pics

3
Exclusive

How Tyra Banks Is Really Feeling About DWTS Criticisms

4

Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Tested Positive for COVID-19

5
Exclusive

Hoda Kotb Says a Shocking Letter About Her Kids Was Sent to Her Home